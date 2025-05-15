'AITA for refusing to pay my cat-sitter?' 'I'll be putting the money toward a vet visit.'

I showed Ava the harness and leash I use to take Daisy on walks, explained the risks of letting her out unsupervised, and she seemed to understand. Fiance and I left on our trip a couple days later thinking all was well.

We finally got back yesterday, after a genuinely lovely week, and met Ava as she was finishing up with her last drop-in. During our reunion, I found scratches on Daisy. I asked Ava if she had any idea what happened. At first Ava's story was that she didn't know, and then she admitted it might have happened when they went on a walk.