'AITA for refusing to pay child support for my biological child?' 'Her husband adopted the kid.'

"AITA for refusing to pay child support for my biological child?"

I met the mother my freshman year in college and we hooked up but never dated. She got pregnant and because I didn’t want to quit school and we weren’t serious, I didn’t want her to keep it but she wanted to.

I also didn’t think it was mine because she was hooking up with other guys and to be fair, I was also hooking up with other girls. However, it was determined that I was the father so we went separate ways and I paid her monthly child support for about 8 years.

Then she got married and her husband adopted the kid. I was relieved because that ended my obligations. By that time I was paying about $2,500 a month. Before she got married, we barely communicated and afterwards, we stopped all together.