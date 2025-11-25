'AITA for refusing to pay for my sister's wedding?'

Now, May brought this guy home, and informed us she plans to marry him. Soon. He has no promise of graduating this year either (he should have done so last year) and is receiving pocket money from parents.

He doesn't have a job and isn't managing to get a stable one either. I wouldn't be so wary if May was trustworthy, but she isn't. She is no position to manage interviews and a job, neither are her grades good enough to push her into masters. I told her this is not a good idea but she is in no mood to listen.