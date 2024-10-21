'AITA for refusing to pay for my friend’s bachelorette trip?' 'She didn't invite me to the wedding.'

"AITA for refusing to pay for my friend’s bachelorette trip after I found out she didn’t invite me to the wedding?"

I’ve been friends with this girl for years, and when she got engaged, I was so excited for her. She asked me to help plan her bachelorette trip, and I was happy to do it. I helped organize the whole thing, from booking the Airbnb to making sure everyone was on the same page.

The trip was fun, but I noticed that she was acting a bit distant, which I brushed off as wedding stress. Fast forward to a week after the trip, and I find out through a mutual friend that I’m not even invited to the wedding. I thought it was a mistake, so I asked her directly.