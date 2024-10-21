'AITA for refusing to pay for my friend’s bachelorette trip?' 'She didn't invite me to the wedding.'

I’ve been friends with this girl for years, and when she got engaged, I was so excited for her. She asked me to help plan her bachelorette trip, and I was happy to do it. I helped organize the whole thing, from booking the Airbnb to making sure everyone was on the same page.
The trip was fun, but I noticed that she was acting a bit distant, which I brushed off as wedding stress. Fast forward to a week after the trip, and I find out through a mutual friend that I’m not even invited to the wedding. I thought it was a mistake, so I asked her directly.
She told me that the wedding was “more intimate” than she expected and that she had to cut a lot of people from the guest list, including me. Now I’m stuck with a bunch of expenses from her bachelorette trip, and I’m feeling like I got used. I told her that I’m not paying for the rest of the costs since I wasn’t even considered important enough to be invited to the wedding.
She says I’m being petty, but I feel like I was strung along. AITA for refusing to pay for the bachelorette trip after finding out I wasn’t invited to the wedding?
Graphite57 said:
You've been used as a bank...You need to invoice for expenses and not allow her to get away with it...she says you're being petty...she's being a user and a cheapskate. NTA.
zinnialavander said:
NTA. Weddings are expensive, and I can only imagine how much more expensive a bachelorette trip must be. It’s completely understandable that you wouldn’t want to pay for something that was ultimately just a ruse to get you to do all the planning and organizing.
Your “friend” clearly took advantage of you and your time, and you have every right to refuse to pay for the rest of the expenses. Plus, who wants to fund a wedding that they aren’t even invited to?
guineababyyy said:
NTA. Looks like she was just using you for your planning skills and had no intention of actually including you in the wedding. It’s only fair that you don’t have to pay for a trip that was essentially for her benefit. Time to cut her out of your life and spend that money on a vacation with real friends who appreciate you.
Lucky-Effective-1564 said:
NTA. You've been used as an ATM.
No-Mango8923 said:
NTA, but you need to figure out how to get the money back from her. If you don't pay, you risk getting taken to court yourself by the vendors. I don't know what your laws are, but can you take her to a small claims court?
In_need_of_chocolate said:
NTA. I’m surprised you didn’t know that invites had already gone out for the wedding. Personally I wouldn’t have forked out for the trip in the first place.