'AITA for refusing to pay for our friend's now broken Iphone and sunglasses that our son broke?'

NTA. Your financial situation is not relevant. If it was your responsibility, it would remain so. You would be asking for kindness for the debt to be forgiven/ reduced. But you are NOT responsible. You duly warned her. She took responsibility when she rolled her eyes, dismissed your warning, and said, “it’s fine.”

(I’m guessing she wanted a selfie of the baby and her - with her fine Gucci glasses. That mattered more to her than safeguarding her stuff. She could have also asked you to take a picture of her and the baby.)

End of story. End of discussion with her.

When I read the top, I thought surely you're responsible. But NTA you warned her, specifically about the glasses. She overrode your suggestion. A 6-month-old is still a bundle of nerves learning how everything works.

Also 800 pounds for non prescription glasses is indeed stupid.