'AITA for refusing to pay for my friend’s wedding?' 'She changed the entire guest list.'

"AITA for refusing to pay for my friend’s wedding after she changed the entire guest list?"

I (32F) have been friends with *Lila* (31F) since high school. When she got engaged last year, I was thrilled for her and offered to contribute financially to her wedding as a gift, because I’ve had some good luck with my business recently and wanted to help.

The wedding was going to be a small event with close friends and family, and I was more than happy to cover some expenses—specifically, I offered to pay for the catering.

A few months ago, Lila started planning, and everything was going smoothly… until about two weeks ago. Suddenly, the small, intimate wedding turned into a massive event with over 150 guests, and I noticed that none of our mutual friends (including me) were on the guest list anymore.