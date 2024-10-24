'AITA for refusing to pay for my girlfriend’s emergency vet bill?' 'She’s the one who lost our dog.'

"AITA for refusing to pay for my girlfriend’s emergency vet bill because she’s the one who lost our dog?"

I rarely post in here so hopefully this isn’t too all over the place. So I (24M) and my girlfriend (23F) have been dating for about 2 years, and we adopted a dog together a year ago. This dog, Charlie, means a lot to both of us, but honestly, I take care of him more.

I walk him, feed him, take him to the vet, etc. My girlfriend loves him but isn’t as involved with his care, which I don’t totally mind. Last weekend, she took the dog to the park alone, which she rarely does. She’s the type of person who’s always on her phone, and apparently, that’s what happened this time because she LOST the dog.