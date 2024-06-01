'AITA for refusing to pay for hair, makeup, and an AirBnB for my friend's destination wedding?' UPDATED

"AITA for not wanting to pay for professional hair, makeup, new shoes, and stay in an expensive AirBnB for my friend's out of town wedding?"

Here's the original post:

Hi Yall! My (28f) friend (30f, let's call her B) is getting married to her long-distance bf (28m) of six months. For background, I live in a city about a 16h drive away from where B lives. However, the groom also lives in a different city from both myself and the bride (somewhere in between both of us). She will be getting married on her Groom's farm in a different state about 6 hours away from me.

A couple of days later, all hell breaks loose when B's first list of requirements emerge in the group chat: 1.) Makeup and hair must be professionally done and paid for by BM ($200 for both)