"AITA for refusing to pay to have my friend's house cleaned?"

I had to quickly come down to the city where I grew up due to the death of a close family member. It was a pretty spur-of-the-moment occurrence and I had to drop things rather quickly. I informed one of my friends and they offered to put me up for a few days.

I said that would be great, but told them I'd have my dogs with me so totally understood if they wouldn't be able to. The friend said it would be fine and they were more than happy to host me.

For context, my dogs are not badly trained by any standard, but they are both large breed dogs (a lab and a German Shepherd) so of course can be a bit "much" for many non-dog owners. I am aware of this and that's why I usually don't bring them to peoples houses.