'AITA for refusing to pay more rent after getting a raise?' 'She confronted me IMMEDIATELY.'

"AITA for refusing to pay more rent after getting a raise my roommate found out about?"

I (28F) had a huge promotion at work recently. I was excited about my promotion but chose to keep it to myself because I tend to be private about money. I've been living with my roommate (29F) for over three years.

We pay 50/50 for our apartment, but she earns far less than I do at her nonprofit job. Last week, I accidentally left my laptop open and she saw my bank account, and my new balance. She confronted me immediately.

She was upset that I did not tell her about my promotion, and now wants me to pay 80% of the rent because I earn so much more than her. I told her that I do not. We agreed on a 50/50 split when we started living together, and I do not think my salary effects the 50/50 agreement. I also have student loan payments that she does not.