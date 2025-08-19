'AITA for refusing to pay the second half of my share for a bachelorette trip I can't attend?'

I met Sara about a year ago when we were neighbors. We weren’t super close more like casual coffee/dog walk friends, but eventually I got folded into her circle. When she invited me to her bachelorette, I was honestly surprised. But I was also excited, since it would be my first girls weekend away since having my daughter.
Still, I had some reservations. During planning she said she wanted this trip to be “crazy” since it was her last hurrah, and that she hoped to hook up with guys. I don’t judge what other people do in their relationships, but it honestly turned me off from the group dynamic.
I don’t have the luxury of just dropping everything for a wild weekend. If I’m going to spend the time away from my family, I want it to be with good people for a good time, not drama. I had a gut feeling this wasn’t that trip. And this by no means is a “simple” trip…flight alone cost $600 & the Airbnb was about 500 per person which I paid a majority of upfront.
On top of that, I was already nervous about leaving my daughter, who has ongoing health issues. When I first agreed, I was transparent. I told Sara: “If you need the headcount locked, I’ll back out now. Otherwise, we can see how her health progresses.” She told me it was fine to wait and see so I paid the deposit.
Months later, two big things collided: my daughter’s health still isn’t stable, and husband’s grandmother’s memorial ended up on the same weekend. My husband told me I should still go, that he would handle everything. But since this would’ve been the first time leaving my daughter, I was already uneasy and the idea of him traveling alone with her made it even harder. I told Sara I couldn’t go.
Now she’s insisting I still owe the second half. If the group splits it, it’s around $20 more per person. She told me her friends “can’t afford that,” but honestly if $20 is the dealbreaker, they probably shouldn’t be going on this trip at all? She seemed more upset about the math than about anything I was going through.
When I tried to explain how tough things have been, she said, “I think I am being empathetic, this is supposed to be a fun time for me and I’m stressed and being understanding about the fact that you can’t go because of your daughter.” To me, that just sounded incredibly self-centered.
Part of me wants to just pay it to avoid drama. But I’ve done girls trips before, & people drop out sometimes. It happens. It’s not like I’m leaving them to cover hundreds of extra dollars.
My friends I’ve vented to all said the same: just have them figure it out. I’m not asking for my deposit back. I already feel guilty about the whole situation. To make things even more awkward, she sent me a message saying I should tell the group myself. I barely know most of these girls?
Meanwhile, my family has thousands in medical expenses for my daughter’s care. One day, maybe Sara will understand, but right now, it feels like she’s incapable of seeing past her own weekend. So...AITA?
Wonderful_Two_6710 said:
NTA. "She told me it was fine to wait and see so I paid the deposit." There's your answer. You're being generous by letting them keep your deposit. You're already subsidizing their trip; don't give another penny to this ungrateful woman.
lmholot1981 said:
NTA. Bow out. You will hate this trip, I can see that from here. It is totally about money on her end. Just cut your losses. You will find another coffee friend who doesn’t suck.
RefrigeratorFun4676 said:
NTA - you told her you were a maybe, and she said that was ok. It’s kind of sounding like you were invited to help lower overall costs if she’s this concerned about $20 over your family’s health struggles…I agree with your friends: they can figure it out for themselves.
Agreeable-Mix-7655 said:
NTA, you're not going and not asking for your $500 deposit back helps out a lot. You are already generous and have not only warned her but also not demanded already spent money back. She sounds like she is not your friend, and you should prioritize your daughter over her. You should reevaluate if your friendship with this person is going to continue.
CDIN858 said:
NTA. But, if I were you, I would pay the remainder to lock in the spot and invite the soon to be groom's sister to take your spot (if he has a sister.)
tired_and_mouthy said:
NTA. You were upfront with the bride about your family situation. If the other bridesmaids can’t afford $20 more, why are they going? Finally, it sounds like you would be way more comfortable with your family than on a trip with people making poor life choices. Stay home and keep your money.