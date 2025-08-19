'AITA for refusing to pay the second half of my share for a bachelorette trip I can't attend?'

On top of that, I was already nervous about leaving my daughter, who has ongoing health issues. When I first agreed, I was transparent. I told Sara: “If you need the headcount locked, I’ll back out now. Otherwise, we can see how her health progresses.” She told me it was fine to wait and see so I paid the deposit.

Months later, two big things collided: my daughter’s health still isn’t stable, and husband’s grandmother’s memorial ended up on the same weekend. My husband told me I should still go, that he would handle everything. But since this would’ve been the first time leaving my daughter, I was already uneasy and the idea of him traveling alone with her made it even harder. I told Sara I couldn’t go.