"AITA for refusing to be the permanent designated driver for my friend group?"

I 29M am the only one in my friend group who doesn't drink at all. I don't care that they do, I like going out with them, I just stick to soda and drive myself home. Because of that I kind of naturally became the default DD. At first it was fine, we went out once or twice a month and everyone was pretty respectful. They'd throw me gas money, say thanks, clean up after themselves.

Over the last year it turned into every weekend, sometimes both Friday and Saturday. People would text me day of like "you're driving tonight right" without even asking. I started finding empty bottles, fries, random receipts in my car. The final straw was a birthday bar crawl last month. One friend, call him Dan, got absolutely wasted.