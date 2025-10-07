'AITA for refusing to pick up my 4-year-old from my ex?'

I have a 4 year old with my ex. Him and his girlfriend were expecting a baby any day now. It was around 12am on Saturday when he called me and asked me to pick up my son because his girlfriend was in labor. I had no problem watching my son, but I had been drinking so I told him I wouldn’t be able to pick him up and he needed to be dropped off. They live a 5 minute drive away from me.

He argued with me and told me I needed to come and pick him up now, since she was in labor. I explained I had been drinking and would not be driving to come get him because I did not feel safe driving myself, let alone with my 4-year-old in the car. I was perfectly capable of watching him, but he would need to be dropped off to me, since I had had a few drinks.