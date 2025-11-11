'AITA for refusing plans with friends after they bailed on my birthday?'

Earlier this year, both of them moved to the same country for grad school, and for the first time in years, I felt like I’d finally have my closest friends nearby. My birthday is this month.

A few months ago, they both promised to visit and celebrate with me. I told them they didn’t need to, but they insisted and talked about it for months. They also coaxed me to take PTO for a day so we get 5 days together, (my birthday falls on the Thanksgiving weekend) so I did.

Then in October, Ally texted that flights were too expensive (about $150) and not worth it for only five days. I told her I understood, even though it hurt. AJ agreed it was disappointing and reassured me he’d still come. For context, he lives in the same state as me.