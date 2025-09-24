'AITA for refusing to 'play nice' with my parents after they replaced me?'

A few days turned into a few months, and he had been living there rent free since. All of my pictures on the fridge had been replaced with pictures of him. During Christmas dinner, my parents talked on and on about how excited they were to visit him at college to watch him play football.

Now he's moved to a university that's about the same distance from my parents' house as my apartment is (about 800 miles) and they haven't visited me once since I moved here three years ago.

I couldn't care less about having a relationship with my parents moving forward, but my grandmother (67F) wants me to make amends with them for the sake of keeping the peace. I'm closer to my grandmother than almost anyone else in my family, so her feelings are important to me.