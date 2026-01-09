'AITA for refusing to promise my best friend that I wouldn’t sleep with a mutual friend?' UPDATED

In another case, she stopped speaking to me for about two months over a guy she had liked years earlier in school, even though nothing had happened between them and I explicitly asked if she wanted me to stay away. I was told “do whatever you want” and then ignored. After over a week of no communication, I eventually dated him.

That relationship later became my long-term relationship and engagement. Because of this history, I did not feel comfortable agreeing to a promise that would restrict my relationships in general, even though I was clear that I was not planning to pursue anything. 3. My friend’s partner is aware that she and A had a brief situation many years ago.

He is under the impression that this is long over and not an issue. Because of that, he has been okay with her staying in touch with A and with us traveling to his city. These visits have never involved the two of them alone.