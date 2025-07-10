'AITA for refusing to punish my daughter after she blew up on the class clown that she didn't want at her birthday party?'

Safeword9999 wrote:

Your ex is a huge problem. She should be apologising to your daughter.

OP responded:

She has an issue overstepping, one of the reasons for the divorce.

seanthebean24 wrote:

NTA but here’s what you do, you send the parents an email and cc your ex.

“To whom it may concern, My daughter and I will not apologize for her words that were spoken when Kelly chose to ruin her birthday cake. Your child is 10-years-old. That is old enough to know basic manners and how to behave in public."