'AITA for refusing to read someone's tarot?'

I (F31) like "witchy" things. Tarot cards, I make my own herbal tinctures (I am fully vaccinated and believe in science just getting that in), crystals etc. That being said, I consult tarot cards for fun. If I'm being audited by the IRS, I'm consulting an accountant, not tarot.
My wife (38) had a lump on her breast last spring, and I made her a doctor's appointment, didn't consult tarot. (Was benign, thank goodness). The most extreme I get would be having a run-of-the-mill bad day, consulting tarot and using that to help inform what I might do next, like take a long bath or something.
I have a friend, Grace (30's) who is in legal trouble. I don't know if I can say here without breaking rules, but her thing isn't a speeding ticket that you want to contest and show up in court for. This is a situation where she needs to hire her own lawyer and probably be prepared for some serious consequences.
Anyways, she asked me if I could read her tarot to see the outcomes of the situation, and I refused. A) because she hasn't done anything yet. Her court day is approaching and as far as I know, she still doesn't have legal representation, and B) tarot cards might give a "it's fine!" answer, but a judge and jury in Massachusetts are going to decide on their own.
I told her no, she should really find a lawyer. Grace got really upset, saying this would help her know what to expect and put her mind at ease, and that I wasn't being a good friend. I think a good friend sometimes has to give their friends hard truths, but tarot doesn't always take long, and it could make her feel better. AITA?
Note: I use tarot as a soothing tool, an advice tool, and yes, for fun. I find it helps me think things through more. It's more than a party game to me, but it's not life and death.
PenSillyum said:
NTA. But can't you pretend to read her tarot and let the tarot say that she needs to get a lawyer?
K_A_irony said:
I would "read her Tarot" and say that it looks like her current course of action is going to lead to a bad situation...mumble something about there is a potential path but it requires getting the wise crone or something (aka a lawyer). NTA.
Homologous_Trend said:
NTA. You gave her the advice she needed to here. Telling her everything will be fine when maybe it won't be, is not helping her.
redsnake0404 said:
NTA. Like not at all. Not one little bit. You made the right call.
Working-Estimate-250 said:
NTA and Grace is a huge red flag. She's hoping the cards erase whatever consequences she's about to face and seems like she hasn't learned a thing about the seriousness of her situation and being a responsible accountable adult.
high_on_acrylic said:
NTA. I’m also a tarot reader and having boundaries like not reading on legal or medical matters is a safety and ethical issue, this is simply you protecting her as well as yourself.