'AITA for refusing to read someone's tarot?'

Anyways, she asked me if I could read her tarot to see the outcomes of the situation, and I refused. A) because she hasn't done anything yet. Her court day is approaching and as far as I know, she still doesn't have legal representation, and B) tarot cards might give a "it's fine!" answer, but a judge and jury in Massachusetts are going to decide on their own.

I told her no, she should really find a lawyer. Grace got really upset, saying this would help her know what to expect and put her mind at ease, and that I wasn't being a good friend. I think a good friend sometimes has to give their friends hard truths, but tarot doesn't always take long, and it could make her feel better. AITA?