'AITA for refusing to reconnect with my mom?' 'She only gave me up for adoption to chase a man.'

I thought that this could be something nice and healing, but then she told me why she gave me up and the reason really hurt me, it wasn't because she was struggling or wanted a better future for me like you see in the movies, it was because she was in love with a man who didn't want any kids.

When she got pregnant she didn't tell him and says she hid it from him (how do you hide a pregnancy from someone for 9 months???), once I was born she gave me up for adoption so that she didn't lose him. Said it was a hard decision but the way she spoke about it was like she was reminiscing about a great romance and not about giving away her own child.