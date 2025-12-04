'AITA for refusing to redo a community project after a neighbor accused me of showing off?'

She snapped back that I was acting like the courtyard is my kingdom in order to make things about me. Since then, she’s been telling everyone I took over the community space and that I refused to collaborate. Now I feel awkward every time I step outside. I didn’t think fixing up a neglected space would turn into neighborhood politics, but here we are.

My friends say Clara is just embarrassed that she didn’t do anything herself, but now I’m wondering if I should’ve handled it differently.

AITA? Should I have agreed to redo the layout just to keep the peace? Did I unintentionally overstep?