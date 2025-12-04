'AITA for refusing to redo a community project after a neighbor accused me of showing off?'

I 23F live in a small community where we have a shared old courtyard. Last fall, I started fixing it up on my own time so I begone trimming bushes, repainting the old benches, picking up trash, planting some flowers.
A few neighbors thanked me, some left little notes, and the HOA said they appreciated the initiative even though it wasn’t an official project. No drama.
Until last month.
One neighbor, Clara 36F confronted me while I was sweeping. She said I was making everyone else look lazy by doing paying attention to the courtyard by myself. A week later she showed up at my door with a typed letter she wrote on behalf of the courtyard residents saying that if I wanted to keep making changes, I needed to submit a plan so people could vote on it.
She also said the garden layout I chose lacked harmony and should be redone to be more symmetrical. I told her politely that I wasn’t redoing anything and that if she wanted something symmetrical, she was welcome to organize her own project.
She snapped back that I was acting like the courtyard is my kingdom in order to make things about me. Since then, she’s been telling everyone I took over the community space and that I refused to collaborate. Now I feel awkward every time I step outside. I didn’t think fixing up a neglected space would turn into neighborhood politics, but here we are.
My friends say Clara is just embarrassed that she didn’t do anything herself, but now I’m wondering if I should’ve handled it differently.
AITA? Should I have agreed to redo the layout just to keep the peace? Did I unintentionally overstep?
Dimac99 wrote:
NTA and I very much doubt you need to worry about Clara. Your other neighbours know what you've done and are grateful. They've told you as much. Clara is embarrassed she did nothing and jealous of how well the other neighbours speak of you.
I'm willing to bet she speaks for no-one but herself. Anyway, as I understand it, if the HOA are on your side, you're golden. They would soon tell you if there was a problem.
OP responded:
She put too much energy in trying to spoil my name and ruin my actual intention.
cinekat wrote:
NTA and I would forward her typed letter to the HOA with a note of your own stating that you no longer feel comfortable volunteering your time and efforts.
OP responded:
Some people are haters. They have an issue when you decide to be of help because the feel the have maybe a point to prove.
KLG99 wrote:
Perhaps you need to copy Clara’s letter and attach it to a letter you write to all residents and the HOA. Explain your motives, that it was a labor of love that you felt was beneficial to the community. But since Clara feels the wider community is offended by your efforts and design, you will step aside and let them work on their own harmonious project. You are absolutely NTA.
OP responded:
We will have to find another way if we are to attend to the community courtyard subsequently.
flyonthewallofred wrote:
Send a copy of her note to everyone. They need to know why they lost out on their Friendly Neighborhood Superhero.
NTA.
OP responded:
My neighbors do have the idea of what she was doing and told me so I quickly took a break.
Tree_Chemistry_plz wrote:
NTA. you don't need to be doing any of this. I would alert the neighbours that there's been a new volunteer who is willing to take up the care of the courtyard and give the neighbours name, and send them copies of her letter. Then be busy for the next month. I mean, Christmas holidays are a super busy time for everyone...
OP responded:
This is funny and accurate lol. She acted like I was in the wrong.
Lanky_translator8968 wrote:
OP this is middle school BS -- you're getting buffaloed by a sour, envious kill-joy.
What proof did Clara show you that the letter she wrote "on behalf of the courtyard residents" actually came from anyone, besides her own nasty self?
Feel free to show Clara's letter to a few other residents -- the folks whose opinion actually matters to you -- and ask them "Did she speak for you here?" I bet a whole box of donuts their answer will be NO.
Go to the next HOA meeting with her letter and politely ask if Clara has any authority to "speak for" them. Again, that answer will be NO.
Meanwhile, step out with your head high OP, you've done nothing wrong. NTA.
OP responded:
When I did ask a few neighbors the said the didn't particularly hear from Clara.
First-Industry4762 wrote:
NTA stop second guessing. Your friends are right and even the HOA thanked you for it. There are some people who believe that others donate to charity or do something nice, just to make them look bad for not doing the same thing or with the same effort. That's on them, not on you.
OP responded:
That has to be on them cuz I'm avoiding such energies.
Maximum_System_7819 wrote:
ESH. Sure Clara sounds like she was pretty rude about it. And you putting sweat equity into the courtyard is not something that she should be mad about because it makes her look lazy. However, I do think it's worthwhile to ask for some community input at a certain point of changing up a community courtyard. My sister and I have remarkably different taste in outdoor spaces.
So what she would describe as trimming and cleaning up, I might describe as clear cutting and making sterile. Are you repainting the benches with the same color? Are you leaving the layout of things the same? Have you changed the character of a courtyard that others liked a different way.
Ultimately, as the person willing to put in the sweat equity, you will have a lot of say over the courtyard, but it's worthwhile to ask neighbors for input. And there's a solid chance that the people who like it all will speak up, while the one's who don't will be afraid of coming off as rude or ungrateful.
In my small community, we did all talk about the changes we would make to our garden even though only one person was going to actually be making sure it got done. All of us were good about giving some input but ultimately deferring to the person spending the time.
OP responded:
For sure if she had come with a view relating to neighbors opinion to contribute to the work, it would have been okay instead of faking it.