'AITA for refusing to redo my wedding?' 'My wife is very hung up about her big day being ruined.'

"AITA for refusing to redo my wedding?"

My wife and I got married August of 2015. So it’s nearly our 10 year wedding anniversary. She wants to “redo” the wedding or at least rent out a venue and redo the vows. I don’t want to primarily on cost (it’s going to cost at least 10k) and that I feel like doing a wedding over cheapens it.

She wants to redo it because her best friend had a miscarriage and had to go to the hospital during the ceremony. We had only booked the ceremony for 2h and they wouldn’t let us extend it. That derailed our plans and we ended up doing a very rushed one at the reception spot last min which wasn’t decorated as well.