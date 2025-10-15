'AITA for refusing to refer my brother to my workplace even though my parents are upset?'

Recently my mom and dad asked me to refer my brother to my job since it does not require a lot of experience and is mostly contact-based. She said that since someone referred me, I should do the same for him. She’s clearly hurt that I hesitated, but I’m reluctant because:

My brother is 28 and literally is the most careless person in this world. He has made no efforts for himself.

He is very verbally toxic when things don't go his way and I just don't want to share professional space with him.