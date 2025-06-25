'AITA for refusing to rehome my cats because my baby daddy’s wife is 'deathly allergic'?'

"AITA for not rehoming my cats when my baby daddy’s new wife is 'deathly allergic'?"

I (24F) have recently got new cats. My daughter (6) has always wanted cats and she has an obsession with them and frequently says “all I want in this world are cats”. However baby daddy’s(25) new wife (25) is “deathly allergic” to cats and has been to the hospital once for it.

I have multiple friends with cats and my daughter is frequently around them and plays with them then goes over to baby daddy and wife’s house and there has never been a complaint of allergies.

I was told by wife that she would start taking allergy shots and would be good to go in around a months time. I found the PERFECT cat sibling pair from an adoption agency in my area (Adopt don’t shop<3) and with the info on it being about a month I had a friend agree to watch them in the transition period and would take caution in giving baths changing clothes etc.