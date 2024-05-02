'AITA for refusing to remove all alcohol from our house so that my SIL can move in?' 'I spent a lot of money.'

My wife's younger sister, Beth (26F), is in recovery for alcoholism. She is currently living in a sober house after getting out of rehab. My wife wants Beth to move in with us after the sober house so that she has a support system. Both Beth and my wife feel like living with us would be good for her until she feels comfortable enough to live on her own. My MIL and FIL passed away during the pandemic, which was a big catalyst for Beth's drinking. So, my wife and I are the only family that Beth has left.