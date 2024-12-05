'AITA for refusing to repair my mother-in-law's phone?' 'My 18-month-old broke it.'

So, My MIL was baby sitting our LO last night and for some reason she gave the LO her phone to watch YouTube. Our LO decided she was done, and threw the phone from her high chair, cracking the screen badly. Now we absolutely do not do this. Our LO gets maybe 2 hours of screen time a week, and it's always on the TV, never a phone.

For context, my MIL is very well off...way more so than us, and the repair bill of her phone is a lot of money to us, especially this close to Christmas. My MIL told my partner that we must pay to repair her phone screen as our daughter broke it. I argued 3 points.

1) We were not present at the time. We were not the ones supervising the LO and shouldn't be accountable.

2) My MIL decided to give our child the phone. It was not suggested by us, and as mentioned is not something we ever do ourselves, my MIL knows this.