'AITA for refusing to return my cat to her original owner?' 'She sent a nasty paragraph.'

"AITA for refusing to return my cat to her original owner?"

I (23f) received a cat from an ex bf 11 months ago. From what he told me this cat was his friend's cat that they no longer wanted. I eagerly agreed to take in the cat and that was that. I ended up breaking up with this bf because I found out I was a second gf. I don't know the exact details of it nor did I ask. I simply left him and completely broke off contact with him.

Now 11 months later this cat is on my lease, I have pet insurance for her, and she's chipped which she wasn't when I got her. I also got another cat five months ago that she has bonded very very well with.