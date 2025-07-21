'AITA for refusing to return my cat to her original owner?' 'She sent a nasty paragraph.'

I (23f) received a cat from an ex bf 11 months ago. From what he told me this cat was his friend's cat that they no longer wanted. I eagerly agreed to take in the cat and that was that. I ended up breaking up with this bf because I found out I was a second gf. I don't know the exact details of it nor did I ask. I simply left him and completely broke off contact with him.
Now 11 months later this cat is on my lease, I have pet insurance for her, and she's chipped which she wasn't when I got her. I also got another cat five months ago that she has bonded very very well with.
Now onto the ex bf situation. Well apparently he lied. There was no friend who no longer wanted a cat. There was such a toxic relationship with a gf. She broke his pc and in retaliation he stole her cat and gave it to his second girlfriend. I was unaware of this whole situation.
She reached out to me last week and explained the whole situation. I felt really bad but I also knew where this conversation was going. She asked for her cat back and I didn't respond for two days. She spent those two days spamming me with texts and even calls. (Also idk how she found my number). I responded back and said no.
I said even though this was her cat first it's no longer her cat now. I couldn't have possibly known that the man lied about where the cat really came from, but either way it's been ELEVEN months.
I spent a crap ton of time and money into this cat just to give her back to her first owner. I ended up blocking, because she sent a nasty paragraph and proceeded to spam text me. Also I'm pretty sure she gave her friend's my number because I've been receiving nasty texts and calls for the past day. AITA?
LadyxxTay said:
If she has proof and has been actively looking for her cat then yes, Yta. She should however offer to reimburse you vet fees.
Medical_Mountain_895 said:
How would you like it if someone stole your cat. You finally found them and they refused to give it back? Do what you would want that person to do if you were in her shoes. I get it sucks but it was hers first and she didn't willingly give it up.
No-Mouse-262 said:
If my cat was stolen and given to some random girl and I didn't know for 11 months and then I found out and she refused to give me back my cat, I would be seeing red. YTA. It's not your fault, but this also isn't your cat.
Em4Tango said:
You don't actually know if she is telling you the truth. She immediately went on the attack with you, so she may just be trying to hurt your ex. I'd just block her. And him honestly if you haven't already.
OriginalOddventures said:
NTA. If that cat wasn’t chipped and you get it chipped with your details, by law that is your cat now. I doubt she can prove ownership to the satisfaction of a court anyway. It’s not a nice situation and if she’s being truthful it’s ok to feel sorry for her but I guarantee that cat has well and truly moved on and her possible former owner needs to as well.
Early-Storm-1244 said:
YTA, he probably told her the cat ran outside when he left the door open or some bs like that. Now that you dropped him, he told her the truth. She had to have obtained your number from him. She didn't know where the cat was for 11 months. Do the right thing by giving the cat back.