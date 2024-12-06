'AITA for refusing to let my roommate borrow my expensive headphones and confronting her?'

NTA. A suggestion to not leave things you don’t want to be used by others in common areas as you obviously have two who think it means anyone can use them. For the headphones either keep them on your head, around your neck or in your room. If the roommate thinks it’s no big deal then they are welcome to let Maggie borrow their stuff.

If your room has a locking doorknob if you haven’t been using it I suggest you start and always have the key with you.