'AITA for refusing to save my half-sister I never knew existed from foster care?'

This is actually true because my dad confirmed it. I cut off all contact with my dad and his affair partner. I told my paternal grandparents I wanted to hear nothing about dad and her. I did not want to be invited over when they were there and I did not want any help with those relationships because there wasn't going to be one. They told me they respected that.

My dad passed a few weeks ago, so did affair partner. My paternal grandparents told me about it and said they had a 2 year old daughter together and that no arrangements were made for her. They asked me to consider contacting the social worker overseeing her care and say I wanted to take care of her.