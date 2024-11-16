'AITA for refusing to help my brother by selling a portion of our dad's estate while he's still alive?'

I'll find management companies to take care of his properties and the money will go back into the estate for his care. I'm not selling anything, I'm not buying anything, and I'm going to follow our dad's wishes to the letter. When our dad passes, we'll divide up the estate according to his will. Everyone was happy with that.

In my dad's will he left my brother some property. My brother is now asking me to use my power of attorney to sell the property our father left to him and transfer the money to him now. He needs it to keep his business running while he bids for a big contract he says he can win and that will allow him to keep the business running long term.