"AITA for Refusing to Send My Kids to Live with My Deported Husband?"

I’m 33F, married for 7 years with 3 kids (15F, 6M, 3M). Last night, I decided this marriage isn’t what I want for myself or my kids anymore. I feel emotionally, physically, and financially drained, and after doing everything I could, I’ve concluded divorce is the best option.

Back in October 2023, my husband (36M, let’s call him Jay) had a legal issue that led to court proceedings, probation, and restitution. I paid for legal fees, an ankle monitor, and other expenses related to this case.

In July 2024, he was detained due to his undocumented status, which I knew about before marriage. For years, he convinced me to use my tax return for other things instead of handling his paperwork, which I now regret. He’s currently in Colombia with his mother after narrowly avoiding deportation.