'AITA for refusing to share my college savings with my step-siblings?' 'My mom saved it for ME.'

"AITA for refusing to share my college savings with my step-siblings because my mom saved it for me?"

Hi everyone, I’m Sienna (19F), and I’m currently a student. Growing up, I lived mostly with my mom after my parents divorced, but I spent weekends and holidays with my dad, his wife (my stepmom), and their two kids (8F and 6M). While I love my dad, I’ve always felt like an outsider in his new family.

When I was younger, my mom started a college savings fund for me. She worked so hard to build it up over the years, and it’s the reason I’ve been able to go to college without drowning in debt. My dad didn’t contribute much to it—he said he had other expenses, especially with my younger siblings—but I’ve always been grateful for what my mom did.