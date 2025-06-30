'AITA for refusing to share details about my finances with my GF and her parents?' UPDATED

Her poor decisions and issues are about to become yours. She needs to address the underlying problem and fix it. I recommend doing Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University together as a couple. This will serve as a great indicator of how she will be in a marriage and also be a good litmus test as to if you are truly compatible.

This course is great because it is highly motivating and will get you on the same page financially. Or at least it will help unite you in your goals. For the love of God, do not join finances with this woman or share how much you have in savings. It’s none of her business. Or her parents. That’s a bigger red flag that they are getting involved.

Melodic-Skin9045 said: