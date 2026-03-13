'AITA for refusing to share homemade bread with neighbor who complained about the noise of making it?'

I mean yeah it is noisy and not great but it you are doing it once a week or once a fortnight it is no more than using a drill or something. I would get a db meter and see how noisy it is just in case of a complaint.

Notyourtypicalsw OP responded:

That's probably true. I'm planning on moving in late June, I was worried about having her complain to my landlord, but she is indeed causing issues as well. I will definitely draft an email to send to him later today.

stock-adhesiveness351 wrote: