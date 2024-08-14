'AITA for refusing to share my inheritance and income with my husband?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my husband my money is mine?"

My husband and I had triplets (all boys) about 2 yrs. after we got married. They had some health issues. Because of that my husband wanted me to quit my job and take care of our boys and our home. Since it was cheaper than paying for specialized child care. I agreed.

Our family lives in a row of town homes (6 homes in our building) that were owned by our landlord at the time. I was offered a job cleaning town homes when a tenant moved out by our landlord. I asked my husband about it. He said that he didn’t care but he didn’t want it to “interfere” with my responsibilities at home. We also agreed the money would be mine since it’s a second job.