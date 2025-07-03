'AITA for refusing to share my space with my cousin and her kids?' 'I plan to LEAVE.'

When I brought this up, my mom just said, “Well, now you won’t be home alone!” like that was a good thing. I told her she made this decision without considering me at all and that I don’t plan to host or entertain anyone while they’re gone.

For added context: the last time a cousin stayed with us from overseas, my mom pressured me into giving her money so she could shop. I’m afraid that history will repeat itself, but 3x as much since she's bringing her kids too.

At this point, I’m so upset I’m seriously considering going to a hotel for those 10 days just to have peace. It feels like my space and comfort were completely disregarded and I don't want to give up my personal space. AITA in this situation?

Later, OP edited the post to include: