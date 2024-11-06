'AITA for banning my sister from visiting my son after she believed my ex’s lies about me?'

My son is 2, girlfriend and I are living together now, divorce was finalized last year. Now she wants to meet her nephew and apologize. I was still firmly against that. My parents convinced to at least have one phone conversation.

So yeah she’s sorry for how she acted but now it’s the narrative that she doesn’t blame my ex for her reaction and is still somewhat on her side because in the end I’m the one who broke her heart and got someone else pregnant.

But apparently is willing to “put that aside” for my son’s sake so they can meet.oh man that made me so mad it turned into an argument instead. I hung up on her so I’m still on my decision to not involve her at all.