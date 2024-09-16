Woman rejects wedding invite after sister mocks late wife and claims family necklace; 'you're not really married anymore.' AITA?

Now, I’m questioning everything. Am I being unreasonable for not wanting to go to her wedding after all this? Part of me wonders if I should just suck it up and go, but another part of me can’t believe how little my family seems to care about Lily, or me, for that matter.

Sorry if this is a bit rambling—I’ve had a few drinks and I’m still trying to process everything. There’s more to this, but I’m running out of space. AITA for refusing to go to the wedding and keeping the family necklace, or should I just give in to keep the peace?

Apart-Ad-6518

NTA

"She’s getting married soon and recently mentioned how, now that I’m “not really married anymore,” I should pass it on to her."

No. You absolutely shouldn't. Your grandmother gave it to you to honor your marriage.