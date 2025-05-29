Sister cuts ties after bride lies about £17k venue 'emergency.' AITA? UPDATED 4X

"AITA for refusing to go to my sisters wedding after finding out only our side of the family were having to pay to attend?"

So my younger sister (Katie 28F) and her partner (Chris 29M) are getting married in April in Dubai. She has always wanted an extravagant wedding and is going all out on this - so the wedding is happening over 4 days.

There are 70 guests but they want us (me, my husband, and parents) to stay in the same hotel with them along with her bridesmaids (which I am MOH) and groomsmen - the hotel is pretty lux so with flights is costing us just over £2900 each.

Chris’ family are also staying in the hotel which includes his parents, two brothers, and his nephew. They are well off - I don’t know exactly how much they earn combined but I know Katie is on 88k and she is the lower earner. But about 6 months ago Chris and Katie came to us and asked to borrow 17k more.