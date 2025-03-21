'AITA for refusing to speak to my ex-fiancé before he died?' 'He had NO chance of making it.'

My reason is simple for this: I put everything in the past, I healed from all that situation. It was hard, but I did. I don't need closure, and I know I don't owe him anything. I have no feelings toward him. So, I recently found out from Melisa that Nico passed away. Now, his family is furious at me.

They can't get to my social media accounts, but they got to my husband's. They told him that I was just a bitter b that couldn't even grant the wish of a dying man of just speaking to me, telling me that's all he wanted. Alex just blocked all those accounts and put his account in private for a while, and told me not to let them get to me, that I did nothing wrong.