'AITA for refusing to spend my work bonus on my sister-in-law’s wedding?' 'I'm being punished.'

And before I could even blink, his mom was calling me, talking like it was already decided. “You’ll cover the catering, right? You just got that bonus.” Excuse me?? I said no. I said it nicely at first. I explained our plan, reminded them that we wanted to build something for our kid. My husband? He just sat there.

Didn’t back me up. Just sat quiet while his mom guilt tripped me over “family” and “celebrating once in a lifetime moments.” When I didn’t budge, they turned on me. His mom said I was selfish. His sister texted me some passive-aggressive crap about how “some people only care about their own.”