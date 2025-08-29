↵

"AITA for refusing to split the alcohol costs at a bachelorette party even though I’m pregnant?"

So my friend had a bachelorette party. We rented out a cute Airbnb house with a hot tub by the lake. Everything was paid and organized by us (the party) as it was a surprise for the Bride. We shared the airbnb costs evenly event though I am pregnant so I didn't use the tub (we paid 500 extra just to use the hot tub).

We also each made one meal for the party and bought all things needed for the party and the BBQ including alcohol. It was all on one receipt so it was easier to divide earlier (between the party of course, the bride didn't paid a dime since it was her party).