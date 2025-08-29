'AITA for refusing to split the alcohol costs at a bachelorette party?'

↵
So my friend had a bachelorette party. We rented out a cute Airbnb house with a hot tub by the lake. Everything was paid and organized by us (the party) as it was a surprise for the Bride. We shared the airbnb costs evenly event though I am pregnant so I didn't use the tub (we paid 500 extra just to use the hot tub).
We also each made one meal for the party and bought all things needed for the party and the BBQ including alcohol. It was all on one receipt so it was easier to divide earlier (between the party of course, the bride didn't paid a dime since it was her party).
Since I am pregnant and I wasn't drinking I bought my own alcohol free wine. After the party when we were splitting the bill for the groceries, decorations etc etc I said I'm going to pay my share excluding alcohol since I haven't drank and my friends said that we should split evenly and I was the ahole for refusing to do so. I told them that I paid extra for the house and the tub and it was already 80 bucks for something...
I didn't use and I will not pay for their alcohol (it wasn't much but it was still like 50 bucks). I didn't care about the money but why should I pay for something I said in the begging that I won't drink. So am I the ahole?
Notes: I didn't bring it up before the party because I didn't think I would be expected to split the alcohol bill. I'm not a bridesmaid as I'm not invited to the wedding - it's common in our country. We're Polish and we like to party with lots of alcohol. I said in the beginning that I'm not going to drink so everyone knew that.
I am not grumpy or petty about not being able to "party'" because I'm pregnant - I had a blast and I am very happy about being part of the party despite my condition. The girls bought a lot of "good" alcohol and some of them took what was left home (they haven't drunk everything).
WestCovina1234 said:
YTA. This wasn’t a party for you, it was for the bride and you agreed to share costs. The bride drank and went in the hot tub, correct? With your logic, you’d need to assess costs based on how much each guest drank. Thats crazy.
Grrrrr_Arrrrrgh said:
It sounds like YTA for bringing up not wanting to pay for the alcohol after the fact, not before. Please don't make this an issue that causes the bride to have to intervene to keep her wedding party from fighting. Consider it a gift to your friend and learn to communicate your expectations about these things BEFORE hand next time.
Finicky-phatgurl said:
Soft YTA for not speaking up sooner. You shouldn’t have to pay for their drinks, but you shouldn’t have waited til after the fact to say so. You could have brought it up when the hot tub discussion first started or at any point sooner than time to pay. They had a set amount they’d figured out each and you dropped the bombshell of it going up for each of them.
Sunny_Snark said:
NTA. It’d never cross my mind that a pregnant woman would be chipping in for alcohol.
Euphoric-Zucchini-18 said:
I am a firm believer in not doing an even split at dinner because I don’t drink, but it sounds like this was a party you were co-hosting so I don’t think you can draw that line. YTA.
wanderingstorm said:
NTA. As a non-drinker, I'm not paying for other people's (expensive) alcohol so they can have a good time on my dime. I wouldn't have chipped in for the hot tub I didn't use either but that's just me.