'AITA for refusing to split the bill evenly when I barely ate anything?' 'I was being cheap.'

Later, in our group chat, one of them brought it up again, saying I ruined the vibe of the night by being difficult over a few dollars and that splitting evenly is what friends do. I feel like it’s unfair for me to pay for everyone else’s expensive meals when I didn’t really eat much, but now I’m wondering if I was being stingy and making a big deal out of nothing.

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

National_Pension_110 said:

NTA. Lol, the only people who ever get offended by not splitting the bill are the ones who benefit from your charity. NTA. As a general rule of etiquette, I propose this: the only people who can suggest splitting the bill evenly are those who would be most harmed by it.