'AITA for refusing to split the bill for a Mother's Day dinner?' 'She has a 6-figure job.'

"AITA for refusing to split the bill for a Mother's Day dinner?"

My mother texted my oldest sister and I that we will be going to a restaurant on Friday (yesterday). I agreed and made sure to free up my evening. Come Friday, we were 11 persons (2 families) at the table, including my grandma, aunt, uncle and cousins.

Near the end of the dinner, my sister stood up and went away somewhere. When she came back, she had a receipt in her hand, so my mom asked if that's the bill she was holding. My sister announced that she went to pay and that me and her were treating the table today for Mother's day.