'AITA for refusing to split the bill evenly when I ordered way less than everyone else?'

So this happened last weekend, and it’s still bugging me. A group of friends (7 of us) went out for dinner at a pretty fancy restaurant.
I wasn’t super hungry, so I just ordered a small appetizer and a drink—my total came to about $20. Meanwhile, everyone else went all out with multiple courses, cocktails, and even dessert. Their bills were easily $60–$80 each.
When the check came, someone suggested we just “split it evenly,” which would’ve made my share around $70. I said no and offered to just pay for what I ordered. A couple of people seemed annoyed, saying it’s easier to just divide it equally and not be “cheap.” One even joked, “It’s not that deep.”
I paid only my part, but the vibe got kind of weird after that, and some of them have been distant since.
Was I wrong to refuse? AITA for not wanting to pay way more than I owed?
powerda7 writes:
NTA: I would have done the same. I would never agree to this. Good you paid for your portion only. YOU were not being cheap...why pay for food you never ordered...right?
If they want to be distant with you because of this, that's fine. They were in the wrong to assume that you would pay an extra 50.00. How dumb of them to assume you would of been ok with it.
After this experience going forward I would ask for you own bill separate, best way to deal with this.
siamae8 writes:
NTA. I HATE when people try and pull this. If its $10 or less difference, no biggie, I'm fine with splitting the bill. But in something like your case. NOPE. not happening. I went out with friends once, and their Sos and some kids.
nothing fancy, a local diner. but one friend's husband wanted to split the bill evenly. Um no, dude, you had 3 meals to my one, so no, I will put in what I owe, plus a bit more, and that's that.
I always make sure I have cash in small bills when I got out in situations like this. So I can put in what I owe, and I will always add a few more dollars, but I will not pay when everyone else order 4 times what I did.
plaoy6n writes:
Nottttt the asshole I HATE THIS. Last time it happened to me at a friends birthday dinner. The boyfriends agreed if we just cover our drinks he would pay for the food (it was like a meal plan of sorts so we all shared it) everyone but me and my partner proceeded to buy a bunch of mixed drinks.
And then when the bill came they were trying to split it with everyone. And i was the only person to say no because that wasn’t what we agreed upon and I couldn’t afford to help everyone pay for their own drinks.
My one friend thought I was right but I would tell anyone felt weird. I don’t think you are the asshole. It’s annoying . I got one drink and they each got like 4-5 I was not going to pay for that.
plaoy4 writes:
NTA, in those kinds of situations it is abundantly clear that people attempt to take advantage of a group setting to splurge when they normally wouldn't and then foist their own fiscal irresponsibility onto others. You were in the right to only pay for what you ordered.