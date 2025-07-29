'AITA for refusing to split the cost of a $1,000 bed bug treatment with my roommate?'

My roommate (25F) works with people experiencing homelessness, and while I completely respect the work she does, there’s a history of bringing stuff home. Last year we dealt with LICE (literal nightmare for girls in their twenties) and now it’s bed bugs.
She recently found a bed bug in her car, which then led her to get an inspection done. The pest control company confirmed they were in her car and her bedroom but nowhere else in the house (not the couch, no other beds/rooms).
For whatever reason the company recommended/insisted treating the WHOLE house just to be safe, but again they didn’t find them anywhere else. Roommate wants to go ahead with treating the entire house and since it’s now the whole house being treated not just her room she wants to split the $1,000 treatment cost.
I really don’t think that’s fair. She’s clearly the one who brought them in from her work, she’s also very messy so I’m not surprised this happened. I told her that if the bed bugs are only in her space she should have to pay it all herself, additionally since the inspector said it was only in her room she should look into a treatment plan that only involves her room and car.
She insists that the whole place needs to be done and it’s unfair for her to carry the cost alone. I have refused to help pay, I’m perfectly fine if she doesn’t treat my room and only does her room (I lowkey think she’s being scammed by the company telling her she needs to do the whole house).
I’ve told her even if she goes through with treating the whole house or even if there were bed bugs in my space, I would expect her to pay for the extermination since she’s the one her brought them home.
Now she’s annoyed with me making me feel like I’m being selfish and unreasonable for not wanting to help with the cost. But I honestly don’t see why I should pay for a problem I didn’t cause, especially when it’s only impacting her room. AITA?
Trilobyte141 said:
NTA, but just FYI, the company is not scamming you. Bedbugs can travel far and fast, and if even one egg-laying female escapes the treatment, you'll have a whole infestation to treat again. A single room is never enough. This is a whole-building operation.
But yeah, your roommate should be solely responsible for the cost. She's in a career/volunteer position (not sure which) that comes with risks. It's up to her to mitigate those risks.
That may mean having separate clothes for work and keeping them in a plastic bag and changing there, or regularly treating her car preventatively, or other measures, but it's still on her to handle this.
ChickenCasagrande said:
YOU NEED YOUR WHOLE HOUSE TREATED, IT IS REQUIRED TO GET RID OF THIS PLAGUE. NTA, but if you don’t treat the whole house, you’ll have to pay for everything over again in a month when everything is covered in creepy crawlers and you have to quarantine. Those things spread like wildfire and you can’t see the babies. It’s a deeply f'd situation.
24111 said:
NTA. OP but they are not scamming your roommate. Not only the whole house should be treated, you need afaik two treatment sessions spaced weeks apart. They are tenacious and moves around quickly. And the second treatment is to get rid of the new hatchlings that might have survived the first. They are incestuous, and a single pregnant female can start a new infestation.
Make sure your roommate does not try to DIY. All that does is scatter them to other places. And lastly, she should 100% pay for full treatment, but I would NOT die on this hill. You don't want the risk of these creepy crawlers moving to your room.
layneeofwales said:
NTA, but do the whole house. If they have spread, and they do, it will be worse if not every room is treated. She pays for the treatment because she brought them home.
Meanwhile wash all your bedding and run through a hot dryer. Do this often.
Music_withRocks_In said:
NTA. If I were you I would nope right out of that living arrangement, bedbugs are a nightmare, and might not go away just because they are treated.
iheartwords said:
NTA. She caused the problem and as such, she is responsible for remedying the issue. It’s not different than if she spilled red wine on the carpet or damaged an appliance; she would pay for the damage. But OP, you gotta get out of there – move as soon as possible.
Healthy_Brain5354 said:
NTA, she should pay because she brought them in but trust me when I say the whole house should be treated and you do NOT want to mess around with these bugs. If she just pays for her room and treats it they will migrate to yours and then you will definitely have to pay.