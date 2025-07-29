"AITA for refusing to split the cost of a $1,000 bed bug treatment with my roommate when she’s the one who brought them in?"

My roommate (25F) works with people experiencing homelessness, and while I completely respect the work she does, there’s a history of bringing stuff home. Last year we dealt with LICE (literal nightmare for girls in their twenties) and now it’s bed bugs.

She recently found a bed bug in her car, which then led her to get an inspection done. The pest control company confirmed they were in her car and her bedroom but nowhere else in the house (not the couch, no other beds/rooms).

For whatever reason the company recommended/insisted treating the WHOLE house just to be safe, but again they didn’t find them anywhere else. Roommate wants to go ahead with treating the entire house and since it’s now the whole house being treated not just her room she wants to split the $1,000 treatment cost.