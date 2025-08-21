'AITA for refusing to split the dinner bill?' 'My dish was half the price.'

"AITA for refusing to split the dinner bill because my dish was half the price of the others?"

Last week I went to dinner with work colleagues. The agreement was for everyone to order what they wanted. I ordered a more standard dish and a drink, which came to about $32. Most ordered appetizers, expensive dishes, desserts and various drinks, and the bill for the table came to more than $400.

When the waiter brought the bill, someone suggested splitting it equally. I said I didn't think it was fair, since I had spent less than half of what they had spent. I explained politely, but the atmosphere became strange. Some colleagues said that “the fun is in sharing” and that I was being cheap.