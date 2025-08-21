'AITA for refusing to split the dinner bill because my dish was half the price of the others?'

PontiusPilaates wrote:

You are not an AH, but that’s not how dinners with corporate colleagues work in the US. So a lot of it depends on your location and work environment. If none of them have any say in your future promotions or raises, or have access to the ear of someone who does, then there is no harm and it doesn’t matter. If they do, it may end up costing you more than the $30 you saved on the bill.