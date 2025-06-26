'AITA for refusing to split my inheritance with my half-siblings? My dad never adopted them.'

My dad passed recently. I (33F) am his only biological child. He raised me alone after my mom left, and I was with him from birth until he passed. He remarried when I was 16, and his wife had two kids (14M and 12F at the time).
He never adopted them, though he helped raise them. He told me once that he was proud of being there for them, but he always made it clear that I was the one he’d be leaving things to, his words, not mine. I never asked for it.
Now that the will’s been read and everything’s going to me (including the house), my stepmother and step-siblings are furious. They say he was their dad too and that I should split it three ways “if I have any decency.”
But I don’t think I’m obligated to. I loved them, but I was the one who sat in hospitals with him, managed his meds, and took care of him for years while they were doing their own thing.
Now the entire extended family is calling me cold. But if I don’t honor his wishes, am I really doing the right thing?
AITAH for not sharing?
Lucky-Guess8786 wrote:
My condolences on your loss. I am much older and got to enjoy my parents until fairy recently. It is hard to lose a loved one no matter what you, or their, age. Your dad was very clear from the get-go that you will inherit the lot. The step-sibs have other family that will leave them bequests, but not you. NTA. Do not give them anything. Those words are your dad's final wishes.
You, and they, should respect that. Life will suck even more for a while because it sounds like they are very much entitled and have expectations that are not realistic. And even more importantly, those expectations do not align with your father's final wishes. None of the items you inherit will replace your father, but know that he left them for you with his love and desire for you to have a good foundation in life.
Inner-Confidence99 wrote:
I could understand if the step children were minors to give them something. These are grown a$$ adults. When did your Father make his will. He knew what he was doing. He didn’t want to leave them anything, not even his wife. He knew what they would do. Dad gave it all to you. Treasure his last wishes and kick every one else to the curb.
Pandora840 wrote:
NTA. Start giving them notice to get their shit (or themselves if they still live there) out of YOUR house, and tell them that this “coldness” is a direct result of their unwillingness to respect your dad’s wishes. Keep repeating “I am honouring my dad’s wishes”, “I am simply following his decisions," and “at least now I know how little my dad meant to you”, and don’t back down.
im98712 wrote:
The good thing here is, there is a will. A will expressly states your dad's wishes. You're doing nothing. Anything negative they have to say, remind them is directed at your dad and disrespectful. You're not being cold or greedy or selfish. Your dad of sound mind made an informed decision by himself.
So I'd be asking them not to speak so disrespectfully about your dad. These are his wishes. What he wanted. Money just makes people angry especially if they think it's free money... (Inheritance, lottery wins, insurance pay outs all seemingly get considered a free for all by the true greedy and selfish ones).
Mysterious_Spark wrote:
It's your father's property and the fact that he made a will makes it clear what his wishes were. Any questions about whom should inherit should be settled by law. They are not 'half siblings'. They are step siblings. And, it is common for parents with prior children, to favor their biological children in inheritance.
They are greedy and want some of the money. Your Dad wanted to protect you, and you should do as he wished. Their mother can leave them money when she passes.
That's what is fair. She can give them some now, if she doesn't want to wait. It sounds like your Dad made his plans clear to her, so she has no room to act surprised, now. And, she has no business bullying his son, while his son is grieving.
Lumi1992 wrote:
If this is real NTA. You are honouring your father's wishes. You might treat them for something if you still love them like a trip together to remember your childhood. Something that benefits you as well and is still a nice gesture. I am sorry that you already lost both parents at your age.
Adventurous_Turnip89 wrote:
NTA. And no he wasn't the "father" of a 14 and 12 year old. If they were 4 and 2 maybe. He was at most step dad, and likely moms husband. Helping them financially while alive was more than enough. Keep your dad's things to yourself.
Jam7789 wrote:
NTA. Your dad put his wishes in his will so he clearly wanted the whole inheritance to go to you. If your stepmom's kids aren't related to your father biologically at all, they are step-siblings, not half-siblings. You aren't required to give them anything, either legally or morally.
Valuable-Job7546 wrote:
NTA. You are not obligated to give anything from your Father’s estate if he had wanted to leave them an inheritance he would have done so. As for the extended I imagine that they are only getting half the story you can set the story straight if you want to or just walk away from all the noise and nonsense and life your life I would suggest the latter.
Toughad7338 wrote:
Reading the will just happens in movies. They wouldn't know what the details of his will was if they weren't in it unless you or the executor told them. It's none of their business and you shouldn't have told them anything.
inkslingerben wrote:
I don't think you will get any inheritance from your half-siblings biological dad. Keep the inheritance for yourself.