'AITA for refusing to split my inheritance with my half-siblings? My dad never adopted them.'

"AITA for refusing to split my inheritance with my half-siblings?"

My dad passed recently. I (33F) am his only biological child. He raised me alone after my mom left, and I was with him from birth until he passed. He remarried when I was 16, and his wife had two kids (14M and 12F at the time).

He never adopted them, though he helped raise them. He told me once that he was proud of being there for them, but he always made it clear that I was the one he’d be leaving things to, his words, not mine. I never asked for it.

Now that the will’s been read and everything’s going to me (including the house), my stepmother and step-siblings are furious. They say he was their dad too and that I should split it three ways “if I have any decency.”