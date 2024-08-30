'AITA for refusing to stop having an affair unless my wife goes to counseling?' UPDATED

She said that she reread the letter and that she realized she had not before. She assumed it was just a letter begging her to sleep with me. She said she would go for counseling alone and with me. All I had to do was stop sleeping with anyone else. I said I would be willing to pause my friendship until we saw a counselor.

And that if I saw progress in our relationship I would break it off. She said she would not agree to counseling without me leaving the other woman. It almost turned into a fight so I just went for my run. Before I left I asked her what would compel her to go to counseling if I stopped my affair. When I got back she still did not have an answer. She couldn't even say that our relationship was worth saving.