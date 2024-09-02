'AITA for Refusing to Support My Little Brother's Lavish Lifestyle After Years of Being Spoiled by Our Parents?'

Jolly-Turnover5018

I (31F) have worked really hard to get where I am today. My family wasn't poor, but we definitely weren’t rich either. Growing up, my parents were always careful with money, at least when it came to me.

But when my little brother (25M) came along, it’s like they forgot all about that.

They spoiled him to no end. Anything he wanted, he got. No questions asked.